It the end of an era.

A family-owned business in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is going out of business after 28 years.

It's Delcrest Medical Supplies on Nottingham Way.

Get our free mobile app

The following message was just posted in a Hamilton community Facebook group:

"It's with great regret that I write this post. After 28 years as a family owned and operated company, Delcrest Medical Supplies will be permanently closing in the next few weeks. We are grateful for our customers and that you came to us with your boo boos, and home care needs."

When my father-in-law was sick and we were caring for him I went there several times for supplies for him and they were always so helpful and kind. I know they will be missed by many.

The post continued, "We are currently liquidating the remainder of our stock with items 50% off. For obvious unfortunate reasons, these are final sales, no returns. We have some great deals on cash & carry products. Let is serve you one last time, and thank you for your patronage the last 28 years. Thank you also to all those who have donated to our toy drive. Once again this town proved how amazing this community is. We have 2 full collection boxes, and the Marines will be picking them up this week. I will update when that occurs. Again, we thank you. Sincerely, all of us at Delcrest.

A sign of the times, for sure. I hate to see family owned and operated businesses closing.

Delcrest Medical Supplies is located at 2670 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township.

Look Inside The "Hippy Hut" in Mercer County, NJ This has to be one of the coolest Airbnbs in all of Mercer County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna