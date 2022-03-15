Did Pete Davidson Get a Kim Kardashian Tattoo?

Fans think Pete Davidson might have immortalized his relationship with Kim Kardashian by getting her name inked on his body.

Over the weekend, a series of texts that were allegedly sent between Davidson and Kanye West appeared on Instagram, according to People. Although the reported exchange has since been pulled offline, screenshots of it can be found everywhere.

The conversation included a photo of the Saturday Night Live comedian lying shirtless in bed — allegedly next to his girlfriend — that Davidson apparently sent West when the rapper asked him, "Where are you right now?"

While some interpreted the snap as a method of antagonizing the "Monster" rapper, others examined it more closely. Certain eagle-eyed fans believe that the pic shows Davidson got "Kim" tattooed on his chest.

The photo is doing rounds on Instagram with certain accounts calling out the possible new body art.

Check out one of the posts below:

It really does look like Davidson got his girlfriend's name tatted on his body. However, some do not believe the tattoo is permanent.

Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill commented on the post and claimed that Davidson's rumored new tattoo is henna. If that's the case, then the "ink" will fade within a couple of weeks.

attachment-henna loading...

We'll have to keep an eye out to see if the tattoo appears in any other photos in the future...

It's worth pointing out that Davidson has gotten tattoos to commemorate relationships in the past. For instance, he got Ariana Grande's initials tattooed on his hand during their relationship in 2018.

The duo got several other pieces of body art while they were together. However, Davidson has since covered up or reworked a good deal of the Grande-inspired art since they broke up. For example, Elle reports that he covered up the phrase "Mille Tendresse," which he got to match the "Dangerous Woman" singer. It appears that he swapped out the tattoo in 2019 so that it now reads "Cursed."

Grande also covered up and re-imagined some of her Davidson-inspired body art.

Davidson and Kardashian have been linked since late October 2021. They celebrated Valentine's Day together in February.

Today notes that Davidson appeared on Kardashian's Instagram for the first time this weekend.

Check out the post below: