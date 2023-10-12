New Jersey Lands Itself On Most Distracted Drivers List

New Jersey is known for being one of the states that is full of some of the most aggressive drivers on the road. We all know someone or have witnessed someone tailgating, Jersey sliding, merging with no blinker, etc.

Now, a new list has come out that exposed drivers throughout the country. New Jersey has landed itself once again on a list of bad driving habits and has been named among the top 10 states with the most distracted drivers.

According to a website called Whistle Out, they have ranked the states that are full of the most distracted drivers in the country. Thankfully, New Jersey has not been placed at number one, we don’t need any more bad driving statistics put out there!

canva canva loading...

Looking at the list of the U.S. states with the most distracted drivers, the state that has been ranked as number 1 is New Mexico. When scrolling further down on the list, the states that are full of the least distracted drivers are Vermont and Alaska.

Both states have 0 fatal crashes per 1 million population, unlike New Mexico which has 82 fatal crashes per 1 million population. New Jersey has landed itself within the top 10 states of most distracted drivers and has come in at number 8.

Distracted driving puts everyone on the road at risk, so we need to do better at getting New Jersey to the bottom of this list!

12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers! Here's what we can't stand about New Jersey drivers, according to you! Anything to add to this list? Gallery Credit: Austyn