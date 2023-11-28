This Was Named New Jersey’s Best Dive Bar

Are you sick and tired of getting drinks and apps at the same old bar? Of course, we all have our favorite restaurants and bars that we consistently support, but if you’re looking to try something new, here’s where to go.

Sometimes you just want to throw on a hoodie and sweatpants and go grab a casual drink with your friends. If that’s your vibe and you identify more as a dive bar type of person, there’s one spot in New Jersey that you absolutely must check out the next time you craving a dive bar night out.

Trip Savvy has named the best dive bars in every single state and to be honest, I’ve never heard of this New Jersey bar before. I’m a huge dive bar fan so I can’t wait to visit someday.

Dive bars always have the best food and of course, a laid-back atmosphere, which is always a fun time. Here’s where to find the best dive bar in New Jersey:

Tom’s Tavern - Farmingdale, New Jersey

According to Trip Savvy, “Tom’s Tavern is everything you want a dive bar to be.” The menu varies each visit and it’s a very small and quaint little getaway in Farmingdale, New Jersey. You can catch live music some nights and of course, an old jukebox. Tom's Tavern is located at 85 Asbury Road, New Jersey.

There’s nothing better than a good dive bar and now if you’re in New Jersey, you now know exactly where to go!

