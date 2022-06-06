There's an unspoken rule when you go to Rita's Water Ice. You know it, don't you? Know what you're going to order BEFORE you get up to the window....pretty please with sugar on top. Lol.

The other night I was behind a woman who got into a long text conversation with her daughter about what flavor to get, toppings, etc...a conversation that should have happened before it was her turn to order at the window.

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say I do the same thing...I call home when I get to Rita's and rattle off the flavors...or I take a picture of the flavor board and send it home, but, I use my time in line wisely. If I don't have our order ready to go, I step out of line. That's what you should do, right?

So, the woman infront of me in line kept half apologizing to the Rita's employee, saying, "Bubbles, bubbles." She meant her daughter was texting back (the text bubble you see when someone is typing back). Lol. But, each time she texted back there would be another question. Do you have Cherry? Ummm, no, that's not on the flavor board. Lol.

Then, the woman's daughter wanted vanilla custard. Several minutes before everyone in line saw the other employee take that sign off the board. There was no more Vanilla Custard. We all saw him do it.

When she was told they were out of it, she huffed and puffed and turned to all of us in line and said in a very annoyed tone. "I hope you don't want vanilla custard, they're out of it." A woman behind me said, "We know, we were paying attention." Lol.

Please don't be this Rita's "Karen" and follow the Rita's unspoken rule...know what you're ordering before it's your turn at the window, or simply step aside until you're ready.

Signed,

Everyone

