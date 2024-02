If you got a hold of these refreshing beverages last year, get ready to grab them again, because they're coming back!

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is once again teaming up with Rita's Italian Ice to release their Rita's Fruit Brew beers!

So nice, we're getting them twice. With interest! Because not only are we getting the flavors we loved last year, but they're also dropping a new flavor!

Get our free mobile app

It all started last year with the release of the Mango Blonde Ale, based on the popular mango Italian ice flavor at Rita's:

"The first in this series of Rita's Fruit Brews is a refreshing Blonde Ale brewed with 2-Row Malt, White Wheat, Flaked Oats, and hopped with Herkules and Chinook then conditioned on loads of juicy mangoes. The result is an easy-drinking beer with big fruity flavor and aroma that will transport you straight back to waiting under a big candy stripe awningfor your icy sweet treat."

When will the Neshaminy Creek Rita's Fruit Brews beers be available?

The limited-edition Fruit Brews variety packs, which include the Mango Blonde Ale and Peach Ring Tart Ale, plus their new flavor, Cherry Lemonade Tart Ale. All of them are 5% ABV.

They will be available starting on Saturday, March 2 at noon at the Neshaminy Creek taprooms and other retailers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware, according to PhillyVoice.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There was also a Lemon flavor last year, but that one will not be included in the variety pack.

We love Rita's water ice and we love beer, right? Put 'em both together and where can you go wrong?

And let me tell you, Neshaminy Creek did their thing with this this beer collaboration. I tried the mango flavored ones last year when they dropped and they were simply delicious.

Will you be grabbing a variety pack this spring and summer?

Experts Warn Pennsylvanians NOT to Carry These 8 Items in Their Wallet You've been warned - take these items out of your wallet immediately! Gallery Credit: Austyn