Owner Abandoned Dog at Shelter Because They Thought It Was Gay

Most dog owners love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate.

Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter allegedly due to concerns about his sexuality. According to The Daily Mail, the pet was dropped off after his owners caught him mounting another male dog.

Apparently, the homophobic owners couldn't deal with having what they thought was a gay dog living under their roof.

Of course, this is a ridiculous claim.

Dog owners have likely witnessed their male dogs mounting other animals — both male and female. Pets have also been known to hump people and inanimate objects such as pillows, stuffed animals and blankets.

No, that does not mean that the dog is sexually attracted to any of the things it attempts to mount. ASPCA notes this is typical behavior. Meanwhile, the American Kennel Club explains that the action isn't even necessarily sexual in nature; it can even be done in an attempt to establish dominance.

World Dog Finder notes that animals such as dogs aren't generally thought to have the same consideration of sexual orientation. So in short, dogs aren't really gay (or straight) in the same way that people can be.

The animal shelter reportedly turned to Facebook to hunt down a foster home for Fezco until he can be adopted.

TMZ reports there was apparently a good deal of interest in taking care of the dog, who was described as being between 4 and 5 years old and good with both people and other pets.

With any luck he'll end up in a better home with supportive and understanding owners.

Shockingly, this isn't the first time that a dog has been abandoned for similar reasons.

In 2013, a dog was almost euthanized by a Tennessee animal shelter that specializes in rabies control, according to The Atlantic. Only, the dog didn't have rabies — his previous owner allegedly turned the dog in because they thought he was gay.

Thankfully, the pet was saved in the nick of time by more evolved and understanding people.

While we've already established that dogs can't really be gay, these homophobic dog owners could take a couple of notes from Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods.

Fans of the franchise may recall that Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde tackled a gay puppy romance after Woods' adorable dog Bruiser fell for a male pit bull.

Revisit the iconic scene below and feel free to take notes about the proper way to handle your puppy's coming out if the situation ever arises: