Why Did Justin Bieber Drop His Sexual Assault Accuser Defamantion Lawsuit?

Justin Bieber officially filed a voluntary dismissal of his $20 million defamation lawsuit against two anonymous women who claim the singer sexually assaulted them.

Rolling Stone reports Bieber's team made the filing on March 18 in a Los Angeles court. He first filed the lawsuit in 2020 after the two women made the allegations on Twitter.

While no official reason was given for the dismissal, a source close to the 28-year-old pop star told TMZ that Bieber dropped the charges because "he felt he'd made his point and wanted to move on."

It was reported that the case was going to trial later this spring.

One of the defendant's lawyers could not reach a settlement with Bieber's attorney. Meanwhile, the other Jane Doe was reportedly never located.

After the women came forward two years ago, Bieber quickly denied their claims and said he was not at the two locations when the accusers claimed he was.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber tweeted at the time.

The first Jane Doe alleged he sexually assaulted her back in March 2014 during SXSW at the Austin Four Seasons hotel. Bieber alleged he did not stay there and actually slept over at a property that he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez rented.

The second Jane Doe claimed he assaulted her after a Met Gala event at a New York City hotel. Bieber claimed he was at an after-party during the night in question.