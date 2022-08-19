This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!

Your pup is gonna love this place!

If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!

According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.

Hotel for Dogs opened its first location in 2010, when owner Jackie DeGroat decided to turn her love into animals into her own business. Their flagship location is at 401 Route 36, as seen below.

A premium pet care facility, Hotel for Dogs offers a home-away-from-home experience for your pups, even for extended stays. They also provide grooming and daycare services. So basically, this is like a 5-star resort for your beloved dogs.

"We're dedicated to providing your dog with only the very best in lodging, play, and love. We're an owner-operated facility, staffed by a team of hard-working, energetic dog lovers," according to the "about" page on their website.

If have any doubts that you furry companion will be happy here, you need only look at these happy faces on their Instagram page @ahotelfordogs! There are some happy customers!

Lots of space to run around and play with new friends!

The second location is expected to open in October, but as of right now, there is no exact date yet.

Before you know it there could be a Hilton chain of these doggy hotels! Check back on their socials for updates!

