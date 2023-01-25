Doja Cat Wears Fake Facial Hair After Fans Clowned Her for Shaving Her Eyebrows

Following her epic ensemble earlier this week, Doja Cat is continuing to serve looks at Paris Fashion Week. This time, the "Woman" rapper is turning heads with a look that features faux facial hair.

On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Doja Cat shared her latest PFW getup on Instagram, which she wore at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. In the photo, Doja is rocking a look straight out of the 1800s. She accented the attire with a fake mustache, eyebrows and soul patch. Doja Cat commented on the outfit on her Instagram Story.

"If lashes are what y'all want, then lashes are what you'll get," she wrote.

Doja Cat went viral on Monday (Jan. 23), when she wore an eye-grabbing red Schiaparelli silk faille bustier, matching stiletto boots and a knitted skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads at the Haute Couture Spring Summer show at Paris Fashion Week. In addition, her skin was painted in red and covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

Doja Cat has been battling critics since she shaved her head and eyebrows last summer. Last month, she responded to people online saying her new look was part of a devilish humiliation ritual.

"No, this is not a humiliation ritual, I feel sexy as fuck," Doja Cat snapped on Livestream. "I'm cute. I'm a cute bitch. There, I said it. I'm not gonna say it again ’cause it's cringe. But I think that I look great. I look cool. I like my hair. I think it's sheik. I like my brows like this. I think it's cute. I do my makeup crazy, it's fun. And that's me expressing myself. You think that's the Devil? Then you can go back to your fucking little cave."

Doja Cat is currently working on the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album Planet Her.

Check Out Doja Cat's Latest Paris Fashion Week Look Below

Doja Cat Instagram dojacat/Instagdram loading...