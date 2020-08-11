Donate to Stuff the Bus in Bucks County Today

Hard to believe, but, it's almost Back to School time. The United Way of Bucks County is once again hosting a "Stuff the Bus" donation collection to help less fortunate children in the area get what they need to go back to school, according to their website.

The supply list looks a little different this year. Besides backpacks and school supplies, children are in need of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, hand soap, and more, to keep the children protected and safe if they're returning to their school buildings.

There are many drop off spots you can visit TODAY (Tuesday, August 11th):

*The United Way of Bucks County - Help Center (194 Commerce Circle, Bristol). 9am - 2pm.

*Catholic Social Services (100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown) 8:30am - 4:30pm.

*Bucks County Housing Group Doylestown Pantry (470 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown) 9am - Noon. This is a no-contact drop off location. They ask that you beep your horn when you get there, stay in your car, and someone will come out and help you.

*YWCA of Bucks County (2425 Trevose Road, Feasterville - Trevose) 9am - 5pm.

*Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County (2875 Old York Road, Jamison) 10am - 5pm

You can shop for supplies online if you can't make it to one of the drop off spots today.

You can also make a much needed monetary donation to the United Way of Bucks County to buy what local children need. So far 2,500 children have registered with the United Way of Bucks County for help, and they need your donations to help them.

For more information and to help, click here.