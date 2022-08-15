When I think of shopping for clothes to go back to school, I think about fighting with my mom. JK, lol. Doesn't EVERY kid though? We take a look back at stores we miss.

A vivid memory for me comes from the late 80's begging for I.O.U. sweatshirts and Guess jeans at Merry-Go-Round. Boy, were they expensive.

There were two local stores I had to hit, too. Shoes for Her and Sunshine Blues, both in Turnersville.

I also really loved Clover, Kids R Us, Pasta (which used to be in the Echelon Mall), Contempo Casuals, and Joyce Leslie.

And, then I think of department stores like Strawbridge's, Gimbels, and Wannemaker's.

From local apparel stores to national chains, we asked listeners to share with us where they miss shopping for back to school clothes. Here's what they said:

19 Stores We Miss Shopping for Back to School Clothes

Where did you used to go Back to School shopping? Let us know in the comment box below!

