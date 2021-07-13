Don’t Panic if You Lost Your Covid 19 Vaccine Card

The Burlington County Times reports, you no longer have to stress about your Covid-19 vaccine card. Those who live in New Jersey may be able to use a new app to help prove you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

New Jersey's Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced in a recent Covid 19 briefing, that there is a new app called Docket that can be used to access immunization records right on your phone.

If you're planning on using this app, I would start preparing yourself now. You have to register and this might take a bit. It could come in handy for a vacation or wherever else you need to show proof. Like I said, to get registered, may take a little bit as you have to get on file with the health department.

For more info on this app, please visit this article from the Burlington County Times.

My husband just asked me the other day where my Covid-19 vaccination card was and I told him it was in my wallet. he freaked out because he thinks I am going to lose it. Truth be told, I misplace things sometimes, but the good news is, I usually always find what I lose, eventually.

In was carrying my Covid-19 vaccination card around with me for a few weeks because my allergist wanted to make a copy of it for their records. I also figured if any other doctor needed it or if I needed to show proof for whatever reason, I'd have it in my wallet. My husband was saying that it's similar to your social security card, you're not supposed to carry it around because once you lose it, it's a pain in the butt to replace.

I get it. I totally do. I may download this app, just so I don't have to hear my husband complain. Also, that way if I do lose the card, I won't hear him say, "I told you so."

