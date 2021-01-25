Door-To-Door Sales People You Don’t Miss Seeing

When I was a kid I remember my parents always yelling at my siblings and I because we would run to the door to check who was ringing the doorbell. Most of the time it was some salesperson just going door to door selling either knives, alarm systems, and the good o' vacuums. Those sales guys got my parents once with a very expensive Kirby vacuum that weighed about 100 pounds.

We thought we would make a list of things that you probably purchased from a door-to-door salesperson at some point in you’re life. You probably don't miss them knocking on your door, I know I don’t.