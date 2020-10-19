Former Cherry Hill Restaurant to Become Retail Space

A restaurant popular in Cherry Hill for nearly 50 years has been bought by a retail developer, holding off a sale at auction.

The family-owned Vitarelli's Restaurant and Catering Hall, on N. King Highway, has been closed since February of this year. It ran into financial trouble after the Cherry Hill location was reportedly put up as collateral for Vitarelli's secondary catering facility on White Horse Pike in Oaklyn, reports Courier Post.

Vitarelli's Cherry Hill would have gone to a sheriff's sale, had Governor Phil Murphy not declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Vantage Commercial, a real estate company, the property has been purchased by businessman Parkash Patel for half a million dollars.

Vitarelli's reportedly started out as a deli when it was opened by Joe and Mary Vitarelli in 1975. It eventually expanded into a restaurant and catering hall.

The old Vitarelli's is pretty close to Route 70 and Ellisburg Circle, so it's a shopper-friendly area. It'll be interesting to see what retailer or retailers eventually step into the space. But I'm glad to hear the space will be renovated to accommodate whatever business/businesses move in, instead of it just being torn down. I've attended some great dinners and special events at Vitarelli's over the years, and I have a lot of memories from being there.

SOURCES: Courier Post

