When I was a kid it was always a must to make a stop at Dragonfly Farms in Hamilton, New Jersey during Halloween and check out all the events they had to offer.

They always have a family-friendly hayride set up that brings you through the back woods of the shop, decorated with spooky decorations and countless amounts of fall flowers, pumpkins, and food.

During Halloween time at Dragonfly, my family would always go on the hayride, pick a pumpkin out and take a picture with the enormous blow-up Witch decoration they have outside (if you know you know).

This year, Dragonfly Farms announced they’re putting on a trunk or treat event that’s perfect for your family to go out in town and celebrate the Halloween season that’s coming up quickly.

Especially since COVID hit, I feel like trunk or treats have been the trend for families wanting to give their kids a fun, holiday experience.

People go all out for these too, I’ve seen so many themed cars and costumes to match, it’s adorable. If you’re looking to make some Halloween memories with your family, make sure you make plans to go out to the trunk or treat event at Dragonfly Farms in Hamilton, New Jersey.

If you don’t know exactly where this floral and home decor shop is, it’s located in Mercer County, New Jersey, at 966 Kuser Road, Hamilton Township, NJ, 08619. The trunk or treat event is being held on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

