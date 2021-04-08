Drake’s Best Part of His ’Fit Isn’t a Diamond Chain, It’s a Wine Glass

A fire ’fit for most rappers typically comes with designer drip, a diamond chain and an iced-out watch. In true Drake fashion, however, he does things a little differently. The favorite part of his ’fit seems to be a wine glass these days. From Instagram to interviews, the 34-year-old rapper dons the glassware like a prime accessory.

Over the last three years, Drake has seemingly toted a wine glass everywhere. Walking backstage during his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018, the Toronto native had a full glass of his favorite wine, Santa Margherita, in tow. His original caption for the photo, which he later deleted: “Santa Margherita the real thirst quencher.” Back in 2011, he first made mention of the wine on "The Motto" featuring Lil Wayne. "We got Santa Margherita by the liter," he raps. A bottle of this exact wine from 2018 roughly costs $18 - $25, depending on where you shop.

Wine connoisseurs know Santa Margherita is a white wine, specifically Pinot Grigio, from the Adige River Valley vineyard in the Italian Alps. It's dubbed as a versatile wine, which is fitting for the many places Drizzy has popped up with his glass full of the libation.

On the tennis court in Turks & Caicos in 2019 to laughing with Chris Brown at an event that same year, his wine glass is always positioned in clear view wherever he's at. "Spritzer Season," Drake included as the caption for his Turks & Caicos trip two years ago.

Last year, the multiplatinum-selling rapper, whose Certified Lover Boy album arrives this year, revealed the recipe for the white wine spritzer he drinks. The main ingredient? You guessed it: Santa Margherita wine. Drake's concoction also includes Perrier carbonated water and some Peach Schnapps.

"New spritzer alert @djkhaled SANTA MARGHERITA W/ ICE PERRIER AND HALF A SHOT OF PEACH SCHNAPPS," he posted on his Instagram story in April of 2020, along with a photo of the drink decorated with sliced peaches.

champagnepapi via Instagram

As for the kind of glass the OVO leader uses for his wine spritzers, they range in all shapes and sizes. XXL tried to confirm what brand of wine glass Drake fancies to no avail. However, for a guy who owns one-of-two Virgil Abloh-customized Patek Phillipe watches, has a Bösendorfer piano inscribed with Takashi Murakami’s skulls in his home and Andy Warhol’s Mao 94 painting hanging on his wall, chances are it's fine glassware—the really expensive kind. Richard Brendon and Jancis Robinson's $320 two-piece set, Reidel's $99 glasses in various assortments and Fusion Air's $59.95 goblets seem like fitting choices for the rhymer to sip from.

In his Toronto mansion, Drake has a chef who crafts the special cocktail in a glass at his request. When the "What's Next" artist is out and about, the establishment he's at is likely servicing him with a house glass, but since Drake enjoys the finer things in life, don't put it past him to travel with his own personal wine glass.

Catch him sipping on something before scary hours hits—“I always need a glass of wine by sundown,” he raps on his 2018 track "Final Fantasy," featured on the Scorpion album—or suited up in the club. Whenever or wherever he chooses to throw one back, it'll be in a wine glass that seems to be getting just as much love from the camera as he does in 2021.

See Drake's favorite wine glasses get their shine throughout the years below.

See Every Drake Project Ranked