It goes without saying that drunk driving is a big fat no in the eyes of the law.

Drive sober or get pulled over. That goes for smoking marijuana too!

But what about if you're drunk riding... a bike?

For someone wanting to drink to excess and avoid getting a DUI, they might think it'd be a good idea to bike to and from their destination. But can you actually get a DUI for drunk biking?

Is it possible to get a DUI for drunk biking in New Jersey?

The answer is no, you will not likely get a DUI for riding a bicycle under the influence. There is no specific law that says you cannot ride a bicycle while drunk in New Jersey.

However, that doesn't mean you won't get in trouble!

Though not a lethal as a car, bicycles can still cause major damage and injury and to others, which is very much illegal. You can still also get pinned for charges such as public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

It may also be possible to get a DUI in some jurisdictions if you're involved in an accident while drunk riding a bike, according to New Jersey Criminal Law Attorney.

So a little common sense needs to come into play here; just because you may see a loophole somewhere, doesn't mean you should take it. Especially when it comes to health and safety.

Call a friend. Call an Uber. Take a bus. Don't drive or bike drunk!

