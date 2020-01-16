PA May Soon Require Drivers Use Hands Free Feature on Phones

Am I the only person who is shocked that talking on your handheld cellphone while driving is not against the law in Pennsylvania? In fact, according to the website rfsafe.com, there are only a handful of states that require drivers to use a hands-free feature while driving.

An article on Phillyvoice.com says that a bill was just approved that would add Pennsylvania to that list of states.

According to the article, using a handheld cellphone while driving would be a secondary offense, meaning that "police would not be able to pullover a driver solely because they are seen talking on cellphones," but it could be added to a driver's primary offense (like speeding).

Phillyvoice.com says, "Talking on a cellphone would result in a $150 fine on top of any primary violation." In addition, if a fatal crash occurs while a driver is using a handheld cellphone, a maximum of 5 years could be added to a vehicular homicide sentence.

By the way, according to rfsafe.com, Pennsylvania's law would be similar to one that's currently law in New Jersey.