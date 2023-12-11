Hidden Jackpot?? Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive for “Damaged” Merchandise in NJ?

Welcome to an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates."

I just came across something on social media that has me seriously considering just what I'm willing to do for free stuff!

I'm talking about dumpster diving. If you're willing to swallow your pride, you can actually find perfectly good hidden treasures for absolutely free. Some people on social media base their whole content on dumpster diving. Which brings me to my next point...

Check out this TikTok video from user @GlamourDDive. Her profile is full of dumpster diving content, and she's amassed over 1.5 million followers and 40 million likes. Sshe recently went dumpster diving at a Bath & Body Works and it turned out to be a goldmine! This video alone has 1.4 million likes and over 15,000 comments.

When her dive was complete, she collected about 50 perfectly intact 3-wick candles, and two boxes full of brand new body sprays, lotions, etc. People in the comments estimate that she just scored about thousands of dollars worth of merchandise - for absolutely free. It just took some guts and a little bit of work.

**She DID, however, rummage through broken glass with her bare hands, which isn't very wise."**

Is dumpster diving illegal in New Jersey?

The answer is no, it is not illegal to dumpster dive in New Jersey!

BUT, this doesn't mean you can dumpster dive where ever; you have to abide by trespassing laws and ordinances, because every residence and business is considered private property. In other words, you have to get permission. It could be illegal in specific counties or cities!

Is it illegal to dumpster dive at Bath & Body Works in New Jersey?

According to BizarreHobby.com, dumpster diving on Bath & Body Works property isn't permitted in most cases. And keep in mind, Bath & Body Works stores are considered private property, so they have the power to ask you to leave and/or have you charged with trespasssing. Look out for signs that clearly say "No Trespassing." If you don't see one... you could get away with it. But be careful!

If you're curious to try dumpster diving at other retail locations, it's best to do the same.

If you consider going dumpster diving, be careful! Follow signs and ordinances, and wear gloves to protect yourself from injury, contamination, etc. There could be anything hidden in the garbage.

