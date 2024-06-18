Summer is officially here and what better way to spend the warm, summer months than at the Jersey Shore? My favorite place to be from May to September is down at the Jersey Shore.

From amazing boardwalk activities, rides, beaches, nightclubs, restaurants, and more, what’s not to love about the shore?

If you’re planning on packing up your things and taking an adventure to the beach down the Jersey Shore, there are some laws you should know about. If you’re a big fan of fishing and want to move on from your small pond in the suburbs to the ocean, you have to be aware of a few things.

Is It Legal To Fish On The Beach in New Jersey?

Yes, it is legal to fish on the beach in New Jersey, as long as you go during non-guarded hours or in areas outside of the bathing area depending on the town, according to NJ.gov.

This makes total sense because if you’ve ever witnessed anyone surf fishing with the huge fishing rods on the beach, you typically will see this happening once the beachgoers have gone home and the lifeguards have retired for the night or extremely early in the morning.

Do You Need A Fishing License To Fish On The Beach in New Jersey?

According to NJDEP, ‘No, (you do not need a fishing license), but you have to be registered with NJ's Saltwater Recreational Registry Program which can only be done online.” So, if you’re looking for a new hobby to take on this summer, go buy your fishing rod and head east!

