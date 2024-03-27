Is Cheating on Your Spouse Illegal in New Jersey?

Hopefully you'll never have to seek out the answer to this question, but just in case you do, here we are.

Cheating. Infidelity. Adultery. It is a HARD limit in most relationships, as it should be.

Jealous woman spying her husband mobile phone Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you have to go through the anguish of being cheated on in your marriage, the question might of whether or not infidelity is grounds for legal action might pop into your head.

Cheating can be a tricky issue in the eyes of the law. After all, humans are such flawed, fickle creatures and people make mistakes every day. Some couples may also strive to forgive and forget in order to move past the infidelity. There are also the issues of proving the infidelity and what actually "counts" as cheating. All of these factors can muddy up the process of taking legal action.

So if your spouse cheats on you in New Jersey, is it illegal?

Is it illegal to cheat on your spouse in New Jersey?

Although you may wish for it to be, cheating on your spouse is not illegal in New Jersey.

However. If adultery is discovered in a marriage, it is grounds for filing for divorce without a waiting period, according to NewJerseyDivorce.net.

178077799 Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Is It Illegal to Wear AirPods While Driving in Pennsylvania?

In which states is adultery illegal?

Cheating is illegal in several states, though charges and convictions are rare.

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Massachusetts

Oklahoma

Idaho

New York

Michigan

Mississippi

Kansas

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Utah

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

There is a new bill in New York that is seeking to appeal the ban on cheating.

Cheating is one of the worst things you can do to someone who loves you. It's a quick way to shatter the foundation of trust and commitment. It's a betrayal that scars not just individuals, but entire families. The lasting wounds can linger for years.

It sucks. Don't do it.

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna