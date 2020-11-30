Dwayne the Rock Johnson Releases a New Boozy Ice Cream Flavor

People.com reported, Dwayne the Rock Johnson has just released another boozy ice cream flavor for this holiday season. He announced the very exciting news on his social media accounts and I am super excited because I love The Rock and I love anything boozy.

The new flavor that is going to be added to his collection is the Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice cream. Teremana is The Rock's tequila brand that he released last year before the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began. The tequila has vanilla and citrus flavors and yes, I do have a bottle in my house. The Eggnog Ice Cream is also mixed with amontillado sherry, nutmeg. A 5 pack of boozy ice cream costs $65, or you can get 6 pints for $75 and you can even mix and match flavors. There are 4 other boozy ice cream flavors that The Rock released along with Salt and Straw and they all sound delicious. along with Salt and Straw are For more info about his boozy line with Salt and Straw, click here.

I don't LOVE Thanksgiving, but I do enjoy traditions and I do enjoy the holiday and giving thanks for what I have. I am also a person that doesn't like to celebrate a season until the previous one is over, so I did not decorate for Christmas until this weekend. But, now, I am in full blown Christmas season mode. When my husband and I bought our house last year, I told my family I would like to start hosting Christmas. So all weekend I was looking up recipes fun ideas for our festive day. Adding boozy ice cream to the dessert menu may be something that will make my family extremely happy, so I will be on the lookout for it in stores and online.