First the Eagles parted ways with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, now they have sent Jalen Reagor packing, trading him to Minnesota in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round and conditional 2024 fourth-rounder per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade ends the Philadelphia tenure of a player who struggled to make an impact since being drafted No. 21 overall in the 2020 draft.

The deal ironically pairs him up with the receiver the Eagles passed on, Justin Jefferson.

With Reagor gone, the question is do the Eagles replace him on the roster with one of these three receivers who they added to the practice squad: Deon Cain. Britain Covey or Devon Allen.

One would think Covey gets the first crack, due to his return skills.

Reagor ends his Eagles career with just 64 catches for 695 yards in 28 career games.