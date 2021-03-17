East Windsor Starts Program to Keep Township Clean

The pandemic has been one heck of a ride for all of us. Once the weather got nicer, I know many people were excited to get outside for activities after being locked up in their homes. Its great to get outside and get some exercise and fresh air, but we also need to pick up after ourselves. I know numerous businesses and social media users were taking pictures and complaining about littering masks and wipes of all sorts and I feel their frustration. It made me upset too.

The Patch reports, East Windsor will be starting a program very soon where residents will be assigned a certain public area and they will be in charge of cleaning that area every three months. The program called Adopt a Spot will be supervised by the East Windsor Clean Communities Committee. They will be assigning spots and making sure areas stay clean. They ask if you are interested in adopting a spot, to send a letter of interest to 16 Lanning Boulevard, East Windsor, New Jersey 08520.

As an East Windsor resident, I am extremely happy to see a program like this come to life. My family and I take many walks around the town and I always have plastic bags with me because of Stella, our pup, so if I see garbage laying around and I can safely pick it up and put in one of Stella's poop bags, I will and then dispose of it. There are a lot of things that make me angry and littering is one of them. There is no reason for littering and making a beautiful walking trail look disgusting. East Windsor is beautiful town and I'm happy residents want to help out and keep it that way.