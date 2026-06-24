Mercer County has announced when and where you can see fireworks in celebration of America's 250th birthday all across the area.

Starting on Friday, June 26 through July 5, get ready for live music, food, entertainment, family fun, and of course, the best fireworks around.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, June 26

L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. 1638 Old Trenton Road. Fireworks will start at 9 PM.

Saturday, June 27

Hopewell Valley Veterans Association Car Show. Woolsey Park. 221 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville. Fireworks will begin at 9 PM.

Monday, June 29

L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. 1638 Old Trenton Road. Fireworks will start at 9 PM.

Wednesday, July 1

Lawrence Township's celebration is at Rider University, located at 2083 Lawrence Road (Route 206). Live music, food and fun starts at 6 PM with fireworks starting at 9:30 PM. Ben Franklin will be making a special appearance, sponsored by the Lawrence Historical Society. Brings chairs or blankets.

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Wednesday, July 1

Hamilton Township's annual Independence Day celebration is in Veterans Park, located at 2206 Kuser Road. Live music will begin at 6 PM and fireworks will start at 9:30 PM.

Thursday, July 2

Ewing Township will hold its annual fireworks at the TCNJ Soccer Fields on Green Lane. Gates open at 6:30 PM. There will be food trucks, a kids' zone, live music, and family fun. Fireworks will be at dusk.

Friday, July 3

East Windsor Township will celebrate the holiday at Etra Lake Park, located at 9 Disbrow Hill Road. There will be live music starting at 6 PM. Fireworks will kick off at 9:30 PM. The rain date is July 11.

Saturday, July 4

Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Take in a ballgame and enjoy fireworks right after the game ends (around 9 PM).

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