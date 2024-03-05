There's going to be another fun, family event at Kuser Farm Mansion in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Township website.

When are pictures with the Easter Bunny at Kuser Farm Mansion?

The Easter Bunny will be there for a little pre-Easter Meet and Greet, inside the mansion, on Saturday, March 23rd from 11am - 1pm. You do not need a reservation.

Yup, It's almost time for the Easter Bunny to make his yearly appearance. This year is already going by so fast, isn't it? It'll be summer before you know it.

Bring your own camera

Bring your children to pose with the Easter Bunny. Dress them up in their Easter outfits, if you'd like. Make sure your phone is charged so you can take lots of pictures.

Hopefully, the weather's nice (Easter is earlier than normal this year) so you can take pictures in the park around the mansion. There's a nice gazebo where I've taken family pictures over the years and the mansion itself is a beautiful backdrop.

The Easter Bunny will have treats in his basket to give the children during their visit.

I'm forgetting, does the Easter Bunny ask if boys and girls have been good or not? Ohhh, right, that's another chillier time of year with a jolly older gentleman. Ha ha.

Winter Wonderland at Kuser Farm Mansion

Speaking of, Christmas at Kuser Farm Mansion is wonderful. Winter Wonderland is a free, yearly event that happens the first weekend in December each year. There's a tree lighting, Santa appearance, kids activities, free tours of Kuser Mansion, a model train show and so much more.

If you've never been, make sure you don't miss it this year.

Kuser Farm Mansion is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ.

For more information on the Easter Bunny visits, call (609) 890-3630.

