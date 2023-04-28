Ed Sheeran Will Perform an Intimate Concert at Met Philly

Ed Sheeran just added a new Philadelphia concert date, and this one will be super intimate.

Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate show at The Met Philadelphia on June 2, 2023. That's the day before Sheeran brings 'The Mathematics Tour' to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.

The just-announced concert date at The Met Philly is one of his few solo shows that he'll be performing in tandem with his stadium dates.

The more intimate shows are being called the '- Tour' — or the 'Subtract Tour.' Subtract is the name of Ed's latest album, which drops on Friday (May 5). There are 14 of these shows in total.

If you want tickets to see Ed Sheeran at The Met, you'll need to register as a verified fan with Ticketmaster in advance of the on-sale date next week. The Met only seats about 2,500 persons, so it's going to be an instant sell-out, I'm sure.

Registration is now open for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. It'll stay open through 11:59 on Sunday (April 30). Tickets will go on sale to randomly selected fans on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 am.

During the Subtract Tour shows, Ed is expected to play his new album in its entirety.

It'll be a busy few weeks for the music superstar. Ed's album, Subtract, drops on Friday (May 5). He'll kick off his Mathematics Tour the next night (May 6) in Arlington, Texas. That tour will keep Ed busy most of the summer. He'll wrap up his North American Tour on Sept. 23 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Ed Sheeran at The Met? That's pretty cool to see such a major star in an intimate venue. Hopefully, you get tickets!