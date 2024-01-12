Don't worry, it was only a drill.

If you happened to be in the area of Rider University on Friday (January 12, 2024) chances are you saw emergency vehicles, and maybe even a lot of them.

The University, located on Route 206 in Lawrence Township, NJ, hosted a "large-scale emergency preparedness drill" according to an email sent to Rider University staff, and posted in a Lawrence Community Facebook group.

A Nixle alert was also sent to Lawrence Township residents Friday morning that read, "1st responder training today at Rider U. You may see increase in emergency vehs in the area."

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, along with the Mercer County Rapid Response Partnership put on this drill, they say. The purpose was to prepare for any real emergencies.

It sounds like there were many police, fire, EMS, and other emergency crews participating in this emergency preparedness drill from all over New Jersey.

Many volunteers were on hand to act out different types of emergencies to allow the emergency crews to practice their response.

Special effects makeup was used to make volunteers appear injured, I'm told.

There were simulated weapons used by emergency personnel so if were close enough to campus you may have even heard simulated gunshots.

Rider University staff had been told via email about the drill and that all participants would be wearing armbands.

