Three determined Lawrence High School students have accepted the challenge of a lifetime.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) has announced that Emily Burns, Palak Suryawanshi and Gabriella Laraia (all juniors) have been nominated for the prestigious Student Visionaries of the Year campaign.

The campaign is a fundraising competition among exceptional high school students across New Jersey. Their task (it's a big one) is to raise more money than the other nominated students during the 7-week campaign, which is going on now (January 18 - March 9).

The money raised will help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's mission to cure blood cancer, further research to find a cure, and to improve the lives of patients and their families.

This challenge is personal for Burns. Her grandmother is a Lymphoma survivor and a family friend has Multiple Myeloma.

"I have gotten to witness first hand the toll battling blood cancer can take, but I've also seen the difference support from LLS and others can make. I'm excited and honored to be a part of this program continuing the work I started this summer after being nominated by former LLS Woman of the Year, Jennifer Moog."

The girls got right to work. They formed a team of helpers called, "Team Cardinals 4 A Cure." Cardinals is a nod to their Mercer County high school's mascot.

They are busy planning community fundraising events that YOU are invited to participate in. They are FUN.

Check out these awesome events coming up to help the girls' fundraising efforts.

For Dine to Donate flyers, click here. Enjoy a meal while helping to fight against blood cancer. It's so easy to make a big difference.

For you trivia buffs, get your tickets now for Trivia Night on February 24th, where 100% of the proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Everyone is welcome.

Scan the QR code in the flyer below to join the fun.

Join the fun. The girls would love and appreciate your help in making a difference and moving towards curing blood cancer.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, click here.

Go Team Cardinals 4 A Cure! 94.5 'PST is rooting for you.