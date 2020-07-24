WATCH: Maroon 5 Drops Music Video For New Single, “Nobody’s Love”

Maroon 5 JUST dropped the second single from their upcoming seventh studio album. It's called "Nobody's Love," and it's already got a music video.

Check it out, stream the video right here:

"Nobody's Love" follows the 2019 release of the band's hit song, "Memories."

The video for "Nobody's Love," is like no other, of course, thanks to the coronavirus. Only Levine and the video's director, David Dobkin, were present during the filming to maintaining social distance protocols. In fact, the entire video was shot on an iPhone.

Maroon 5 had to cancel their 2020 tour because of the COVID-19 outbreak. They recently announced the rescheduled 2021 dates for the tour.

We'll get to hear Maroon 5 perform "Nobody's Love" and all of their hit songs when they make a few stops in our area. On September 4, 2021, they'll perform at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, on September 5, 2021, at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and on September 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

