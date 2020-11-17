Entering Pennsylvania? You’ll Need a Negative COVID-19 Test Within 72 Hours

If you’re visiting Pennsylvania, you’ll need a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your arrival or else you'll need to quarantine for 14 days.

However, let’s be frank: this won’t apply to working commuters AND it won’t be “enforced,” per se.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Tuesday that the state was instituting a requirement calling for anyone who enters the state (from any other state) to have a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior to their arrival.

If they can't or choose not to get a test, or they're still waiting on results, they have to quarantine for 14 days.

This does NOT apply to people who commute between New Jersey and Pennsylvania for work. And, as of this time, the state has NO plans to check for tests as people drive (or walk) into the state. So if you are frequently hopping between Lambertville and New Hope, you won’t be stopped on the bridge.

However, such travel IS strongly discouraged.

“We really want people to stay at home, to stay in their household, and not to travel,” Levine said.

"We have no plans at this time to be checking for tests as people come off airplanes or drive into Pennsylvania," Levine said. But she urged the importance of the measure and others, calling them "extremely important."