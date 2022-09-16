‘Dahmer’ Trailer: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Killer

Netflix has carved out quite a niche for itself in the true crime space thanks to documentary series like Making a Murderer and Tiger King, and with fictional shows based on real-life cases like their new Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer whose crime spree stretched on for over a decade, in a show co-created and produced by Ryan Murphy.

The first trailer for the show is here, and it paints a chilling portrait of Dahmer. There’s nothing explicit here, but it is awfully disturbing anyway. (All the talk of smells... no thank you.) Frankly, this looks like one of the more horrifying things you could watch on Netflix this Halloween season.

The cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, and Niecy Nash. Watch the trailer below:

For more on Peters’ approach to the character, here is an interview with Peters about his approach to the character:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres on Netflix on September 21. A second trailer for the show will premiere on September 20.

