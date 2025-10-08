This is going to be cool.

The date's been set for the grand opening of a new immersive experience in the Philadelphia-area, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

Netflix House in King of Prussia Mall opening November 12

Netflix House Philadelphia is opening in the King of Prussia Mall on Wednesday, November 12.

Yes, that Netflix. The popular streaming platform is debuting its very first physical store as part of an expansion plan.

The 100,000 square foot space will treat visitors to interactive experiences based on its shows.

The website says you'll be able to "Step into the scene" with immersive experiences based on its shows and movies, "Taste our shows and movies" by visiting its restaurant, Netflix Bites, with food based on the shows and movies, and "Play through the plot" where you become the main character in games like mini golf, VR adventures, and more.

There will be exclusive merchandise based on your favorite Netflix shows and movies

You can also "Shop Netflix" and bring home exclusive merchandise from your favorite Netflix shows or characters.

A presale for tickets is going on now

Presale tickets just went on sale, so grab them quick if you want to among the first into this cool new experience.

Here are the prices:

Feature experiences start at $39. Experiences include, "Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts" and "One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit."

Netflix Virtuals tickets start at $25.

Mini Golf tickets start at $15.

There is no entry fee

You can just walk around and check it out for free. You can also dine at the restaurant without an entry ticket.

For more information on Netflix House Philadelphia, click here.

Don't miss the grand opening. It's set for Wednesday, November 12.

