Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
There’s not a lot in the TV department on Amazon Prime Video in April. There’s Them, a new “limited anthology series that explores terror in America,” and a few older shows like Creepshow and Rectify. Thankfully, there are a bunch of movies coming to Amazon’s streaming service. The biggest name in the bunch is definitely Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan as the Tom Clancy hero. The film was produced by Paramount and intended for theaters, but Amazon purchased the rights to the movie last year, giving them one of their biggest blockbusters to date. And throughout the month you can also watch Bob Roberts, That Thing You Do!, Inception, Arrival, and more.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in April.
April 1
Movies
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Series
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Movies
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Movies
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Movies
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
Series
THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
April 12
Movies
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Movies
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror's Advocate (2007)
April 16
Movies
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
April 21
Movies
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
Movies
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Movies
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Movies
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
IMDb TV New in April – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.
April 2
TV
Moment of Truth
April 1
Movies
A Soldier's Story
About A Boy
Aloha
American Pastoral
Anaconda
Burn After Reading
Daddy's Little Girls
Dear John
For Colored Girls
Four Rooms
Fun Size
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)
Midnight Sun
Moneyball (2011)
Mud
October Sky
Road To Perdition
Salt
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Step Up Revolution
Surf's Up
The 6th Day
The Bone Collector
The Great Debaters
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Sting
The Sting Ii
Tombstone
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love
What Women Want
April 8
Bleed For This
April 9
Noah
April 10
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
April 16
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
April 18
Side Effects
April 20
Carol
Gallery — Terrible Movies That Somehow Won Academy Awards: