Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in March

The headliner on Amazon Prime Video this month comes all the way from Zamunda: It’s Coming 2 America, the sequel to the ’80s comedy classic that’s been decades in the making. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star, reprising their roles as Prince Akeem and Semmi, who return to the United States in search of Akeem’s illegitimate son and male heir. The movie, directed by Craig Brewer, premieres on Prime Video on March 5.

Amazon’s also got a new animated series based on Invincible, the popular Image Comic from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. You’ll also be able to watch more Eddie Murphy comedies like 48 Hrs., plus E.T., Cocktail, and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in March:

March 1

Movies

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Movies

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

Movies

*Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Movies

Honest Thief (2020)

Series

*Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

Movies

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Series

*Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

Movies

Renegades (1989)

March 30

Movies

The Ghost Writer (2010)

IMDb TV New in March – Available for free, no Prime membership needed

March 1

Movies

Mary Queen Of Scots ('18)

Lincoln Lawyer

Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)

Arrival

The Last Witch Hunter

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny Mcphee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea's Witness Protection

Shaft

Boomerang

Coal Miner's Daughter

The Game

Godzilla 2000

The Guardian ('90)

Land Before Time Ii: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time Iii: The Time Of The Great Giving

Land Before Time Iv: Journey Through The Mists

Land Before Time Ix: Journey To The Big Water

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time Vi: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time Vii: The Stone Of Cold Fire

Land Before Time Viii: The Big Freeze

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time Xii: Day Of The Flyers

Land Before Time Xiii: The Wisdom Of Friends

Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave

Meet Joe Black

Monster's Ball

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Problem Child

Rock The Kasbah

Rules Of Engagement

Scent Of A Woman

Sea Of Love

The Sum Of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

What Dreams May Come

Series

Project Blue Book S1-2

March 3

Still Alice

The Switch

March 15

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

March 16

The Dilemma

March 23

No Strings Attached