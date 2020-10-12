Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day 2020
It's a big shopping day for Amazon Prime users at amazon.com.
Become a Prime member for FREE for a 30 day trial and get the best deals. There are special pre-sales right now leading up to tomorrow. Amazon Prime Day is Tuesday October 13th, 2020 and October 14th, 2020. Deals on laptops, TV's, Echo's, etc. It's a huge couple of great deals for electronics. The best deals will be for Amazon Prime members and a speedy delivery, also.
Walmart and Target are also joining in on the big on-line deal sale. They are rolling out some of the biggest savings of the year. Get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Thanks to abc.com, here are some great tips for Amazon Prime Day:
*Sign up for alerts so you get the best deals on the product you. Get that deal you're looking for.
*Check out the high end items that you're thinkin about buying and if you see a deal, think about grabbing in and not waiting.
*Research, research, and more research on that product that you want so you can get the best deal and compare those deals.
*Walmart, Target, and other stores are jumping on Amazon Prime Day, take advantage of buy on-line and pick-up at store. This could be an additional discount for you.
*We're still two months away from Christmas, Amazon Prime Day falls just right so you don't have to worry about shipping delays and the inventory.
*Create that list. Shop for those items on your list first.
*Many retailers let you buy now pay later, see what works for you.
*Just take your time. There are plenty of deals now through Cyber Monday.
Happy On-line Shopping.