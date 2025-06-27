TikTok has officially done it again. Every time you log on to the TikTok app, you find either a hilarious video or a life hack you never knew you needed. Something that’s really big on my feed is food hacks and different recipes.

Nine out of ten times, the food hacks are either at Trader Joe’s or Wawa, and this time, I found a Wawa soda recipe that may be one of the best things I’ve ever gotten there. When it comes to Wawa, we know our stuff in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Which hoagies are the best, the best coffee orders and even the best Sizzlis to get?

Wawa is just one of those places you can go any time of day and find something you’re in the mood for. Now, this brand new dirty soda is going viral,l that you have to check out, and if you’re on a fitness journey, it’s perfect! A dirty creamsicle soda has been going viral on TikTok, and it’s specifically from Wawa.

When I was making this in the store, I felt like I was on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives because they love their dirty sodas.

How To Make The Viral Creamsicle Dirty Soda At Wawa

Since you have full access to Wawa’s soda machine and coffee bar, it makes this low-calorie drink quick and easy to make at any time of day. First step, grab a cup at the soda machine and fill your cup about 90% of the way with Fanta orange soda (I did Fanta Zero, but you can use regular too).

Then a little splash of Sprite vanilla (again, I did Sprite Zero, but you can use regular). After you have your soda, you head to the coffee area of Wawa and in the creamer section, grab that low-fat French vanilla creamer and just add a splash.

Now, you’re left with this super delicious creamsicle dirty soda that you’ll be obsessed with.

If you’re on a fitness journey and looking for a sweet treat, using the zero-sugar sodas makes this such a delicious drink that will still help you meet your fitness goals.

