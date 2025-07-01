Wawa is one of those places that just feels like home if you’re from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Whether you’re grabbing a morning coffee, a quick hoagie, or making a gas stop on a road trip, it’s the kind of spot that somehow fits into everyone’s routine.

For a lot of people on the East Coast, especially around here, Wawa isn’t just a place to grab a coffee, it’s a one-stop shop for everything you could possibly want.

Most of us probably don’t even think about how it all got started. We just know it’s always been there. I can’t think of a time before a Wawa was close to where I live.

Before Wawa turned into the massive, beloved chain it is today, with hundreds of stores across several states, it started much smaller. No touchscreen hoagie orders. No Super Wawas with gas pumps. Just a simple place that offered good coffee and the basics.

The First Wawa Was Opened In Pennsylvania

What’s even cooler is that the original building stayed open for over 50 years before finally closing in 2016.

Then it was replaced by a bigger Wawa that opened not too far away. It wasn’t a replacement, but more of an upgrade.

So next time you’re standing in line waiting for your order number to be called, just remember where the origin of Wawa came from. Without that one little location in that small Pennsylvania town, we wouldn’t have what we do today.

