Fall off the bone! The best BBQ in Central Jersey — plus tips and recipes
One of the best smells of summer is the smell of barbequed ribs or brisket on the grill or in the smoker. One of the best tastes is the meat melting in your mouth after it has fallen off the bone. Some of the best barbeque places are right here in Central Jersey as well as some of the greatest do-them-yourself recipes.
I envy those who know how to make good barbeque. It takes time and patience. Two of the things I don't really have, being a Jersey guy. But I asked those who have the know-how for some tips and here's what I got.
John Kensil
Soak ribs in apple cider vinegar for two hours. Remove from vinegar, pat dry, and coat ribs with rub evenly on all sides. Place meat-side up in a shallow baking dish, add enough water to coat the bottom of the dish, and wrap tightly with foil.
Teddy Maturo
Yellow mustard on the meat before the seasoning.
Donna Spagnuolo
First step wrap them with foil and steam with Beer for hours
John J. Bossong III
Secret to good brisket is injecting it with beef broth, cherry and maple bourbon rub. Then cook at 200 for 12-20 hours
I hope these help in your quest to make a great barbeque. If not you can try these places in Central New Jersey.
Chrissy B Harris
Take out from Big Ed's BBQ in Matawan
John Manzo
Boss Hog BBQ in South Plainfield is pretty legit.
Val Peclet
Smokies Craft BBQ in Bayville and Toms River
Adam Daniel
Mutiny BBQ Company in Asbury Park is pretty awesome!!!
Richard Goldstein
JSBBQ Point Pleasant Beach
Tom Evans
Henri's Hotts in Hammonton. Unsurpassed by any place
Eric Barash
Chuck’s Cafe in Trenton
Bob Shivick
McDonalds. The McRib. The best.
