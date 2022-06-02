Outdoor Movie Nights This Summer in Palmer Square Princeton, NJ

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, is hosting Movie Nights on the Green, according to Palmer Square's official website.

This sounds like so much fun to me. The warmer weather is here and I'm ready to make some awesome summer memories. Tell your family and friends, bring your chairs or blankets, and enjoy family friendly movies under the stars On the Green, in front of The Nassau Inn, with beautiful Palmer Square as the backdrop. I love the chill vibe in Palmer Square. You'll love it too, trust me.

Put a reminder in your phone. The first Movie Night on the Green will be Friday, July 15th. The featured movie will be the popular Disney movie, Encanto. Ahhh, I love it. On Friday, August 5th, The Princess Diaries will be shown. Both movies will begin at dusk.

Here's a picture from one of last year's movie nights. Fun, right?

Admission is free. Convenient parking is available in the Hulfish or Chambers garages. It's only $5 after 4pm. Then, it's only a short walk to the green in Palmer Square.

If I were you, I'd head into Palmer Square early and do some shopping at the many upscale shops or grab something to eat and drink before the movie....there are so many fabulous places to choose from. Enjoy al fresco dining or you can order dinner to go, bring it to the green and dine while you watch the movie.

Teresa Café is a great choice....there are so many great restaurants.

For more information on this and other great events in Palmer Square, click here.

On the Green at Palmer Square is located at 40 Nassau Street in Princeton.

See you this summer On the Green.

Here is the Most Expensive Apartment in Princeton NJ Note that this is the most expensive apartment in Princeton NJ advertised by Apartments.com as of early May 2022.

Local Ice Cream Shops You Must Visit This Summer With the nicer weather here, it's so much fun to go out for ice cream. Here are a few of the sweet shops that are not to be missed this summer right here in our area.