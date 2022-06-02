A portion of Street Road in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA will remain closed for several hours following a serious accident that took place earlier in the day on Thursday.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a township fire truck collided head-on with another vehicle.



Overhead footage from television coverage from 6ABC shows significant damage to the other vehicle involved in the crash, which appeared to be a white van.

Most of the damage appeared to be centered in the area of the driver's side of the vehicle.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital and both 6-ABC and CBS-3 are reporting that the driver is in critical condition. No firefighters were injured in the crash, they say.

The crash happened in the area of Knights Road, local police say, just before 11 am. The roadway will remain closed for several hours, authorities tell us.