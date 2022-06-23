The Mercer County Movie Series is back for 2022, starting Saturday, August 6th, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Save the date. It's going to be fun.

The first movie is the Disney Pixar flick, SOUL. A good one for sure. It will be shown at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds.

Bring what you'd like to get comfy to watch the movie. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

Admission and parking are FREE. How nice to give your wallet a break these days, right?

The gates will open at 7:30pm and the movie will start after sunset, around 8:30pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Things to keep in mind:

Last year, there were food vendors. You were allowed to bring a cooler with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles or outside food and drinks were allowed.

Bring your family and friends for a movie under the stars.

I'm hoping more dates and movies are announced soon. As soon as they are, I'll let you know.

Here's more...keep reading.

Here Are 9 Summer 2022 Outdoor Movie Series in Central Jersey

The 10 BEST Seafood Restaurants in Central NJ According to Yelp users! Get your shell crackers ready!