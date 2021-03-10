There is nothing like the adrenaline rush when you are close to getting on that huge roller coaster and you kind of feel like you have to go the bathroom. Seriously, it's a little scary getting on the big roller coasters but they are so much fun.

This summer things should be a little different and perhaps we will have a chance to enjoy some time at theme parks like Six Flags Great Adventure. Speaking of Six Flags Great Adventure, we created a list of what we believe are some of the fan-favorite rides at Six Flags Great Adventure.