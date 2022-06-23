Take A Look At These Tiger Cubs That Made History At Six Flags: Great Adventure

The Six Flags: Great Adventure’s Wild Safari is doing a lot of good for a certain species of tigers.

If you didn’t hear about the amazing news that happened just last month, a Siberian tiger who’s named Nadya had given birth to an extremely rare litter of 5 cubs.

This was a super rare occurrence because most tiger births only range from 2 to 4 cubs.

This was so groundbreaking because Nadya had birthed 5 cubs, and she single-handedly helped increase the world’s Siberian Tiger population.

Nadya’s litter alone increased the population of these endangered tigers by an entire 1%. When the subs were first born, the Six Flags Veterrinarry Team said that 4 of the cubs weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, yet 1 of the female cubs only weighed in at about 2 and a half pounds.

“Without human intervention, she would not have survived.” said Six Flags Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer.

It’s also noted that the survival rate of these wild tigers at 50%.

It’s truly amazing that New Jersey is now home to not only an endangered species but to a decent percentage of the largest cats on the planet.

If you plan on going to visit the safari and hopefully get to see Nadya and her cubs, you’ll be witnessing an entire 1% of all the Siberian Tigers in the entire world.

The Six Flags: Great Adventure Wild Safari is open daily and you can purchase tickets using this link!

Also, if you want to see pictures of Nadya and her cubs, you can find them below!

