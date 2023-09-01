If you’re anything like me, you are just completely over summer! I LOVE the summer months, but once fall starts to creep in, I am all about pumpkin-spiced EVERYTHING.

Spooky Season is officially creeping in and one of the best places in the area to celebrate the Halloween season is Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. Six Flags has been putting on their annual ‘Fright Fest’ for 30 years this year!

I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since the very first ‘Fright Fest’ started haunting New Jersey, but here we are! Since it’s such a huge milestone for Six Flags Great Adventure, the team in Jackson is going all out this spooky season with some amazing haunted houses and themes like never before!

Of course, there will be family-friendly events in the park happening this year such as Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, but if you’re into the more scary side of Six Flags during Halloween time, this will excite you.

There will be 8 haunted houses featured in the park this year and the themes are just incredible.

You’ll be able to check out houses modeled after movies like The Conjuring and Saw X as well as Aftermath which is a zombie apocalypse theme, Bloodshed which is a deadly farm theme, Reflections of the Dead which seems to be a ghostly haunted theme, Big Top Terror which is a carnival theme, The Manor which seems to be a horrifyingly classic haunted house and the last is called Fears.

There will be ‘Monstertainment’ as well as 5 scare zones throughout the park! This is a big year for Six Flags and you for sure want to get your tickets! Fright Fest begins on September 15th and will run through October 31st!

