2025 is coming quickly and the fashion world is buzzing with predictions about what the next big trends will be.

Whether you’re a trendsetter or just like to keep your wardrobe fresh, these upcoming styles are worth watching, especially if you’re from New Jersey.

According to sources like The New York Post and Vogue, there are a few trends you have to be ahead of food 2025.

First up, statement earrings from the ‘80s are making a huge comeback. Think bold, oversized pieces that draw all the attention to your face.

The good news? Designers are modernizing these throwback looks with lightweight materials, which is such a plus.

You get the cute design without feeling like you have dumbbells on your ears.

Another trend taking over is a shift toward more conservative, classic styles. Expect tailored suits, clean lines, and kitten heels to be big coming up in the new year.

It’s all about timeless pieces that never go out of style. If you’re into the polished, put-together look, this is your time to shine.

A big trend for Gen Z in 2025 will be “chaotic customization.” This means mixing and matching accessories to create one-of-a-kind outfits.

Whether it’s layering necklaces, wearing mismatched shoes, or piling on colorful bracelets, the goal is to let your personality shine through your look and not pay too much attention to matching colors and patterns. It’s just about wearing what feels right on you.

On the beauty side, hair color is going subtle, with warm natural tones inspired by “old-school film noir”.

Lots of sources predict calm browns and subtle reds will be the biggest trends when it comes to hair in the new year.

Finally, keep an eye on powder pink. This color is everywhere on runways and is set to be a favorite for everything from jackets to accessories.

New Jersey is always a mix of classic and bold, so expect these trends to show up in different ways across the state coming up in 2025.

