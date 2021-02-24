FDA Says Johnson & Johnson First Dose Shot Prevents COVID; Decision Soon

An analysis by U.S. regulators says Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19. They say it meets the requirements for emergency use authorization.

The report Wednesday confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

"There were no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," the analysis said.

An independent group of FDA advisers will meet on Friday to review the documents and make a recommendation for the vaccine. It's widely expected in the industry that they will authorize the emergency use of the vaccine.

If the FDA clears the J&J shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.