FDA Says Johnson & Johnson First Dose Shot Prevents COVID; Decision Soon
An analysis by U.S. regulators says Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19. They say it meets the requirements for emergency use authorization.
The report Wednesday confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.
"There were no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," the analysis said.
An independent group of FDA advisers will meet on Friday to review the documents and make a recommendation for the vaccine. It's widely expected in the industry that they will authorize the emergency use of the vaccine.
If the FDA clears the J&J shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.