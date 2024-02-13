Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pennsylvania on February 13, 2024

Winter is back! After temperatures in the 60s last weekend, winter returned early Tuesday morning as a storm system brought some impressive snow totals to parts of our area.

The rain started Monday evening before changing over to snow across New Jersey and Pennsylvania around daybreak on February 13, 2024.

Snow is still falling as of publish time (10:30 a.m.), but 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow tells us that the snowflakes should wrap by 2:00 p.m. across the state.

As of now, it looks like more than 8" has fallen in parts of the area. Even more snow has been reported in Lehigh County, PA, and Sussex County, NJ where totals are pushing a foot of snow. Whoa!

Closer to home, the City of Philadelphia has only seen about a slushy inch of snow (so far), with more reported in the suburbs.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

* We used the Mount Holly National Weather Service's latest report to compile these totals.

