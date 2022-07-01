Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is now in its second year of their Feed a Hero program and you can help.

What is the Feed a Hero program? It's simple. You can help buy a meal at Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs (on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township) for a member of the military or a First Responder to thank them for their service, according to the owners.

Janice and Paul Tweedly are the owners of Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs. Paul is a hero himself, a retired Captain from the Trenton Fire Department, but, Janice is a hero too. They're both always doing what they can to make a difference in the community.

The Tweedlys say they're often asked by their customers, and the community, how they can do a good deed and buy lunch, dinner, or ice cream for our local heroes.

They thought about it and came up with Feed a Hero program. It's a great, great idea.

Get our free mobile app

When you make a donation of any amount in the basket on the counter at Captain Paul's, it will go towards a meal for a First Responder or member of military (active or Veteran). As a thank you for your donation you'll receive a special keychain.

I couldn't love this more.

Let's all support this wonderful project and see how many heroes we can feed. Even the smallest donation can help say thank you to our Veterans, military, police, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and more.

Have you ever been to Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs? It's such a great place. It pays tribute to military and First Responders every single day by displaying their flags and patches all over the eatery, inside and out.

The Lawrence hot spot also honors our everyday heroes by naming menu items after them. Among my personal favorites are the EMT sandwich (chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and marinara sauce), the FBI fries (curly fries with the most amazing garlic dipping sauce), and the Thin Blue Line (a fried hotdog, bbq sauce, ranch and bacon bits).

Check out the menu HERE.

Captain Paul's is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.

The Most Iconic New Jersey Foods A new PST Poll asked, "What are your favorite foods that are known for being 'New Jersey foods'?" Some of these may seem obvious, especially if you're from the Garden State, some are not so obvious. See if you can guess, then, take a look at this picture gallery....warning, this may make your mouth water.